Ox researchers warn Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol has systemic RCE flaw

Vulnerability baked into MCP SDKs across Python, TypeScript, Java, Rust

200,000+ instances exposed; Anthropic says behavior is “expected”

Security researchers Ox have claimed Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) contains a “critical, systemic vulnerability” which puts hundreds of thousands of instances at risk of remote code execution (RCE).

Anthropic, on the other hand, allegedly said the system works as intended.

MCP is a standard that lets AI tools securely connect to external data sources and apps. It is a vital component of any model because without it, it can only rely on the data it was trained on. The standard is used by both AI companies and developers building AI tools, and it is seen in both OpenAI and DeepMind products, as well as Anthropic’s own Claude apps.

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