LangChain and LangGraph patch three high-severity flaws exposing files, secrets, and conversation histories

Vulnerabilities included path traversal, deserialization leaks, and SQL injection in SQLite checkpoints

Researchers warn risks ripple through downstream libraries; developers urged to audit configs and treat LLM outputs as untrusted input

LangChain and LangGraph, two popular open source frameworks for building AI apps, contained high-severity and critical vulnerabilities which allowed threat actors to exfiltrate sensitive data from compromised systems.

LangChain helps developers build apps using large language models (LLM), by connecting AI models to various data sources and tools. It is a popular tool among developers looking to build chatbots and assistants. LangGraph, on the other hand, is built on top of LangChain and is designed to help create AI agents that follow structured, step-by-step workflows. It uses graphs to control how tasks move between steps, and devs use it for complex, multi-step processes.

Citing stats on the Python Package Index (PyPI), The Hacker News says the projects have more than 60 million combined downloads a week, suggesting they are immensely popular in the software development community.

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