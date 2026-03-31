'A hard truth for the AI era: don’t assume AI tools are secure by default': OpenAI patches flaw allowing silent data leakage from ChatGPT conversations without users ever knowing
What happens when researchers think outside the box?
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OpenAI has addressed a vulnerability in ChatGPT which allowed threat actors to silently exfiltrate sensitive data from their targets.
The vulnerability was discovered by security experts from Check Point Research (CPR), who warned the bug combined old-fashioned prompt injections with a bypass of built-in guardrails, noting, “AI tools should not be assumed secure by default”.
Nowadays, most people are quick to share highly sensitive data with ChatGPT - medical conditions, contracts, payment slips, screenshots of conversations with partners, spouses, and more. They assume the information is secure because it cannot be pulled from the tool without their knowledge or consent.Article continues below