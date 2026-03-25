Popular Python package LiteLLM compromised in supply chain attack

Malicious updates (v1.82.7, v1.82.8) deployed TeamPCP Cloud Stealer infostealer

Attack harvested cloud credentials, Kubernetes secrets, wallets; users urged to rotate tokens and revert to safe versions

A hugely popular Python package called LiteLLM was compromised and used to deploy an infostealer malware to hundreds of thousands of devices.

LiteLLM is a lightweight API layer that lets users call multiple AI models (like OpenAI, Anthropic, etc.) through one unified interface. It has more than 40,000 stars, and more than 30,000 commits.

According to multiple security researchers, as well as the project’s maintainers, threat actors calling themselves TeamPCP managed to break into the LiteLLM account and push two malicious updates: LiteLLM 1.82.7, and 1.82.8.

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Stealing secrets

The exact number of people who downloaded this update is not known (and will probably never be), but some sources claim it could be as many as 500,000.

BleepingComputer reports the breach is a direct result of a previous compromise at Aqua Security’s Trivy vulnerability scanner, following similar attacks on Aqua Security Docker images, and the Checkmarx KICS project.

Through the supply chain attack, TeamPCP distributed a custom-built infostealer called “TeamPCP Cloud Stealer”, as well as a persistence script. Security researchers at Endor Labs said the attack is split into three steps:

"Once triggered, the payload runs a three-stage attack: it harvests credentials (SSH keys, cloud tokens, Kubernetes secrets, crypto wallets, and .env files), attempts lateral movement across Kubernetes clusters by deploying privileged pods to every node, and installs a persistent systemd backdoor that polls for additional binaries," explains Endor Labs.

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"Exfiltrated data is encrypted and sent to an attacker-controlled domain."

The infostealer also runs a system check, grabs cloud credentials for Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, and pulls TLS private keys and CI/CD secrets.

If you’ve installed any of the poisoned versions, make sure to rotate all secrets, tokens, and credentials, as soon as possible, and monitor outbound traffic to known attacker domains. Also, make sure to revert either to versions 1.82.3, or 1.82.6.

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