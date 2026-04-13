Hackers use Claude and ChatGPT in 'a significant evolution in offensive capability' to breach government agencies, leak hundreds of millions of citizen records
Nine Mexican government agencies targeted by attack
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- Gambit report claims popular AI tools used in Mexico govt breach
- Claude Code + GPT‑4.1 powered exploits, scripts, and RCE
- Single attacker stole hundreds of millions of citizen records
Big enterprises might soon get Claude Mythos to patch security holes in their software, but new research claims hackers are doing just fine with Claude Cowork.
A report from security researchers Gambit claims a single threat actor targeted nine government agencies in Mexico, using Claude Code and GPT-4.1 extensively, both during planning and execution, before making off with “hundreds of millions of citizen records”.
The campaign ran from late December 2025, through mid-February 2026, during which time, roughly 75% of all remote command execution (RCE) activity was generated - and executed - by Claude Code. Furthermore, the attacker used a custom 17,550-line Python tool to pipe harvested server data through OpenAI’s API. This generated “2,597 structured intelligence reports across 305 internal servers”.Article continues below