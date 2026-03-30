Major compromise of the telnyx PyPI library could put millions of users at risk

JFrog reports Telnyx PyPI package was poisoned with malware by TeamPCP

Malicious update delivered hidden .wav payload that deployed infostealer and persistence mechanisms

Users advised to downgrade, block C2 communication, rotate credentials, and scan for persistence

Telnyx, a popular PyPI package providing real-time communication features, was recently poisoned and used to serve malware to its users, experts have warned.

A report from security researchers JFrog, along with other independent security experts, notes how as a cloud platform that lets developers add real-time comms features to apps, like voice and messaging, Telnyx provides APIs and tools for building solutions such as calling systems and SMS-based services.

It has been downloaded millions of times already, and according to JFrog, it’s had more than 670,000 downloads just this month, acting as an alternative to Twilio, sometimes picked because of its asynchronous httpx support and cost efficiency in high-concurrency environments.

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Two poisoned versions

However telnyx was recently updated, with two new versions hitting PyPI: 4.87.1 and 4.87.2. Those that upgraded their packages were then served a normal audio file (.wav) from the internet, which the script extracts and decodes.

The malicious code hiding inside is used to establish persistence on the target device and deploy a stage-two malware that acts as an infostealer, grabbing data from the device such as login credentials and system information.

The attack was done by a hacking collective calling itself TeamPCP. This group has been making headlines recently, when it managed to compromise another major Python package called LiteLLM.

Now, researchers observed almost identical code in telnyx, saying they’re not yet sure how the maintainer’s PyPI account got compromised.