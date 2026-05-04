'It's just something that hasn't been there before': How INEOS Cycling is hoping Netcompany's PULSE AI will help it conquer its "blizzard of data" and sprint to victory
Features
By Mike Moore published
Netcompany's PULSE looks to help INEOS go for victory
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The 2026 men’s cycling season has already served up a whole host of epic races and victories, and with the first grand tour of the year set to roll out next month as the Giro d’Italia starts in Bulgaria, teams are well underway with their preparations.
INEOS Cycling has recently announced a new five-year partnership with Netcompany, with the Danish tech giant taking on a role not only as title sponsor of the team, but providing its PULSE AI platform in a bid to push it to the next level.
I spoke to André Rogaczewski, CEO of Netcompany, and Geraint Thomas, Netcompany INEOS Director of Racing, to find out more.Article continues below