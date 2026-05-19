The athletes who will thrive in a hotter world are already training differently

When Lucy Charles-Barclay withdrew from the Ironman World Championship last year, the coverage focused on the drama of a top contender's race unravelling. From where I sit, it looked like a data problem that hadn't been solved in time.

Her core body temperature almost certainly exceeded the threshold at which performance stops being a matter of fitness and becomes a matter of physiology—heat is a blunt and indiscriminate force, and it overwhelmed her regardless of everything else she had done right.

Ross McGraw Social Links Navigation Chief Commercial Officer of CORE.

We see this pattern more than people realize. Heat creates volatility in ways specific to how fit athletes actually compete: the better conditioned you are, the harder you push, and elite athletes routinely drive themselves into conditions their bodies can't sustain, precisely because their tolerance for discomfort is so high.

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What the sensor data repeatedly shows is that visible symptoms of heat stress arrive late. By the time a coach notices something wrong on the sideline, the athlete's core temperature has often been in dangerous territory for some time. The finish times and the broadcast coverage don't capture any of that.

What's changed in the past couple of years is that the governing bodies are starting to acknowledge this openly. FIFA has confirmed scheduling adjustments for the 2026 World Cup specifically to manage heat risk. The IOC has introduced a formal framework that can trigger event rescheduling and medical surveillance, and its own research suggests that by 2040, fewer than ten nations may remain climatically suitable to host Olympic snow sports.

Operational decisions, being made right now by the organizations that run the biggest events on the planet, and all of them confirm what the data has been pointing to for some time.

Elite programs

The elite programs we work with reached that conclusion earlier. Heat preparation has moved out of the race-week briefing and into the annual training plan, alongside strength, nutrition, and recovery, as something you deliberately build over months rather than manage on the day.

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Training camps are being designed to simulate race-day humidity and temperature. Acclimatization protocols are being personalized around individual physiological responses rather than applied as a blanket policy. And the threshold at which a coach pulls an athlete is increasingly driven by real-time core temperature data rather than what they can see with their eyes.

Long-term marathon data tells an interesting version of this story. Winning times at events like Boston have kept improving even as ambient temperatures rise, which sounds reassuring until you look at who is actually doing the improving. The athletes at the front have access to thermal monitoring, personalized acclimatization protocols and real-time intervention that simply wasn't available five years ago, and that combination is doing a lot of work. The environmental headwind is real; they're just better equipped to run into it than the field behind them.

That matters because not everyone is. The performance gap between well-resourced and under-resourced programs has always existed, but heat is widening it in a specific way. Thermal resilience takes time and IT infrastructure to build, and the programs investing in it now are compounding an advantage that latecomers will find hard to close. For anyone working in sports technology, that's both an opportunity and a responsibility that's hard to ignore.

Mindset shift

The shift I find most significant, though, is less about the tools than the mindset. Coaches and performance directors who used to think about heat as something to react to are now treating it as a training stimulus—something to dose, monitor, and adapt to across a full season. It's the same intellectual move that transformed how elite sport thinks about nutrition and sleep over the past two decades, applied now to the environment itself.

Governing bodies are following, if a step behind. FIFA's wet-bulb globe temperature thresholds, the IOC's heat risk framework, and the World Cup scheduling changes coming next year: taken together, they signal that climate volatility is being treated as structural rather than exceptional. But environmental thresholds and actions can only go so far. Heat risk isn’t experienced uniformly - it’s wholly individual, as well as variable and often invisible until it’s too late.

The next challenge is moving beyond blanket one-size-fits-all conditions and toward real-time, individual monitoring. We need to make the preparation and monitoring tools that elite programs use accessible further down the pyramid, so that sport’s response to a hotter world doesn’t simply mirror its existing inequalities.

The data keeps pointing in the same direction: athletes and programs that treat heat as a solvable problem are finding that, largely, it is. The environment has changed and will keep changing, but the gap between those who prepare for it and those who endure it comes down to choices being made right now, and it's one of the more consequential ones in sport at the moment.

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