AI data centers are producing extreme heat islands that extend miles beyond facilities

Over 340 million people experience elevated temperatures due to hyperscale AI facilities

Extreme temperature spikes of up to 16.4 °F have been recorded near data centers

The expansion of AI-driven data centers is having a more immediate environmental impact than previously understood, experts have warned.

A research team led by Andrea Marinoni at the University of Cambridge claims these facilities, often sprawling over a million square feet, are not only consuming massive amounts of energy but also generate extreme local heating effects, known as heat islands.

Marinoni claims, “there are still big gaps in our understanding of the impacts of data centers,” emphasizing these effects have been largely overlooked.

Article continues below

Measuring heat impacts across global AI data centers

The team analysed temperature data from more than 6,000 hyperscale facilities over the past two decades, carefully accounting for global warming trends, seasonal changes, and other local influences.

The study found surface temperatures near data centers increased on average by 3.6 °F after operations began, with extreme cases recording rises to 16.4 °F.

These heat increases extend far beyond the immediate facility, sometimes affecting areas up to 6.2 miles away.

When the affected zones were mapped against population data, over 340 million people across North America, Europe, and Asia were affected, experiencing elevated local temperatures.