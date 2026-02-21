Report finds 82% of sports organizations are currently deploying AI

Almost all plan to increase investment in the next 12 months

More sports-specific technologies are required to goals

The vast majority of sporting organizations are set to boost the usage of AI tools going forward, as the demand for greater technological innovation shows no sign of easing, new research has claimed.

A study published by SportsPro and Sportradar Group AG found while more than 80% of sports organizations are currently deploying AI to aid operations, nearly two thirds believe more sports-specific technologies are required to achieve their business objectives.

Nearly all (98%) of organizations said they planned to increase their use of AI in the next 12 months, while 72% see AI as the technology with the greatest potential for their organisation in the next five years.

AI sports revolution

When it came to specific technologies and areas of interest, over half (57%) said enhanced 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity had the most potential to transform the at-venue experience, and over three-quarters 78% say advanced data analytics will have the most significant impact on the field of play in the next five years.

But there were some concerns raised, as while 80% of respondents think the technology industry is currently well-equipped to serve sport, nearly two-thirds (63%) said they believed more sports-specific technologies are required to achieve future goals.

“Modern technologies have revolutionized virtually every aspect of sport, transforming how it is played, organised and consumed at all levels,” said the report's lead author Steve McCaskill.

“Sport’s embrace of scientific knowledge, data analytics and increasingly capable hardware and software have redefined the limits of athletic performance, reimagined the fan experience. and unlocked new efficiencies and revenue streams that have accelerated growth off the field of play.

“The next stage of sport’s great digital transformation will be defined by AI, while advances in mobile technology and more affordable solutions will have a dramatic democratising effect, bringing the sporting and commercial benefits of this revolution to millions more people around the world.”

