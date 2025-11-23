Exploring how service management is now a key asset in elite sport

The football season is now in full swing, and Europe’s top football clubs are preparing for one of the busiest periods of the season. While fans focus towards what’s unfolding on the pitch, the quieter workings are taking place behind the scenes - redefining how elite clubs operate and deliver results on behalf of customers (fans) and their staff.

From managing travel logistics and player welfare to coordinating media, merchandising and ticketing operations, the modern football club is a complex organization. As the pressure to deliver results intensifies, so does the need for operational excellence and efficiency.

AI-led customer and employee experience platforms are now helping some of the biggest names in football - including reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), as well as Celtic and Everton; transforming their internal operations with AI-powered service management and employee experience (EX) solutions.

Simon Hayward Social Links Navigation General Manager and VP of Sales, International at Freshworks.



Most match going fans are unaware of the behind-the-scenes activity at clubs that ensures their day is as seamless as possible.

Matchdays involve plenty of moving parts: managing ticketing systems, ensuring security protocols and handling stadium logistics.

Add to that the demands of player travel, training schedules, medical support and it’s clear that behind every 90-minute match there’s a large, complex machine – which is now likely to be AI-powered.

Clubs are under increasing pressure to deliver instant impact and coordination across departments. Legacy systems and manual workflows simply can’t keep up with the pace and complexity of elite sport.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The latest AI tools are now stepping up to the challenge of meeting this demand.

From silos to synergy

With the support of AI-powered platforms, clubs are automating routine tasks across IT, HR, finance and operations. This means fewer bottlenecks, faster resolutions and more time for staff to focus on strategic priorities.

For example:

IT teams can automate service requests, whether it’s a season ticket query or incident management, reducing downtime and improving response times on behalf of fans is priority.

HR departments can streamline onboarding, payroll and employee support - improving both morale and retention of crucial backroom staff and employees.

Finance teams can manage approvals and reporting with greater accuracy and speed.

Operations staff can coordinate logistics, whether that’s optimizing the matchday experience for fans, or managing the needs of training ground facilities with real-time visibility and control.

By unifying service delivery, AI-powered solutions help clubs break down silos and foster collaboration across departments.

The result being a more agile, connected organization that can respond to challenges with speed and confidence.

Insights driving impact

One of the most powerful aspects of the latest agentic AI platforms is their ability to surface actionable insights. Through AI-driven analytics, clubs can monitor performance, identify trends and make accurate data-driven decisions.

Whether it’s tracking service request volumes, analysing employee feedback, or forecasting resource needs, these insights allow clubs to act faster and smarter. In a sport where timing is everything, these are the competitive edges that make all the difference in the long-term.

Boosting morale without breaking budgets

Football clubs are known for investing heavily in talent and infrastructure. But when it comes to internal operations, budgets are often tighter.

Solutions which are effective and affordable enables clubs to enhance employee experience and productivity without inflating overhead costs.

By simplifying workflows and reducing friction, staff feel more supported and engaged. That translates into better performance, lower turnover and a stronger organizational culture.

More than just technology

This transformation isn’t just about rolling out new tools - it’s about rethinking how clubs operate more efficiently. Being able to build resilience, agility and alignment across every layer of the organization from a technological perspective.

When internal operations run smoothly, players and coaches can focus on-field performances. When behind-the-scenes logistics are seamless, matchday experiences improve for the customer and when staff are empowered through intelligent, uncomplicated technology, the entire club benefits.

Without AI-powered solutions, the demands placed on top-level football clubs would quickly feel like an unbeatable opponent.

Looking ahead to the rest of the season

As the season unfolds, the spotlight will be on the players and their performances on the pitch. But behind every successful club, there is plenty of work being done off the pitch by a team of professionals working tirelessly to keep things running.

With the right AI solutions, those teams are equipped with the tools and insights needed to excel and outperform any opponent or challenge they face. In modern football, efficiency isn’t just a back-office concern - it’s a competitive advantage.

Check out our list of the best IT automation software.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro