'A new era begins': INEOS Cycling signs up Netcompany for major AI push, new title sponsor
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By Mike Moore published
Netcompany's PULSE looks to give INEOS an AI boost
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- Netcompany signs five-year partnership with INEOS Cycling
- PULSE AI platform looks to give the team a major boost
- Netcompany will become title sponsor for the team from 2026 Giro d'Italia
One of the world’s biggest professional cycling teams is set to get an AI boost following its tie-up with Netcompany.
INEOS Cycling, which boasts the likes of Geraint Thomas, Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Mark Cavendish among its alumni, is teaming up with the Danish firm to utilize its technical expertise, specifically its PULSE AI platform, in its push for glory in this year’s grand tours.
The five-year deal will see the team renamed as Netcompany INEOS, with the new branding debuting at the Giro d’Italia 2026 next month.Article continues below