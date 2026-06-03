A new Entertainment Software Association study found that most Americans think video games provide the most entertainment value for their money compared to other forms of entertainment

75% of parents are actively play video games each week, while 81% enjoy playing with their children

The majority of players across all age groups are also spending money on in-game content

A new Entertainment Software Association (ESA) study has found that the majority of gamers in the United States prefer to spend their money on video games because they think they provide more entertainment value than other forms of media.

As detailed in its annual Essential Facts About the U.S. Video Game Industry report conducted in partnership with YouGov, video games are more popular than ever among most age groups.

According to the ESA, 67% of Americans between the ages of five and 90 are now playing video games one or more hours per week, which equates to 212.3 million. This is up by 3% (7.2million) compared to 2025, and split fairly equally between men and women, with 53% of men and 46% of women actively playing.

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The latest stats show that parents actually like their children playing video games and enjoy gaming with them, with 75% actively playing video games each week, and 81% saying they also game with their children (52% at least weekly).

Nearly half (49%) of parents also believe that their children playing games teaches important skills, such as problem solving and creative thinking, while the majority of American adults recognize the positive benefits of play.

85% find games to be fun, 78% say they offer stress relief, and 79% say they provide mental stimulation. Younger gamers in the Gen Z category (88%) also believe gaming brings people together and builds relationships (87%).

Gaming is a billion-dollar industry, and the cost of consoles and software has been increasing over the past few years, with most AAA first-party games now costing upwards of $80 to $90.

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However, according to the study, most Americans (63%) believe games offer the most value for their money compared to other forms of media like video streaming services for music, TV, movies, books, and magazines.

The majority of players across all age groups are also spending additional money on in-game content, with 69% of Gen Alpha, 78% of Gen Z, and 67% of Millennials typically spending $20 per month.

54% of parents are even purchasing in-game content for their children, although we don't know which games. 93% of them also said they require approval for in-game purchases made by their kids.