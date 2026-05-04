'Humans will do high-touch, empathetic, clinical judgment-type work, but AI will create the capacity right now': Google's future for healthcare has AI for both the clinician and the patient
Healthcare needs a totally distinct approach to AI, Google says
In an era of greater autonomy after years of experimenting with passive artificial intelligence, Google Cloud Global Director of Healthcare Aashima Gupta says it's no longer a question of adoption – it's a question of implementation.
Speaking in an exclusive interview at Google Cloud Next 2026, Gupta outlined how AI has rapidly embedded itself into clinical workflows – and not by top-down pressure. Instead, frontline demand has been a huge influence in how AI systems get delivered across the industry, with tools designed to reduce worker fatigue at the cause.
In one example, automating nurse handoff notes saves minutes per interaction across tens of thousands of daily transitions, reclaiming significant time for actual patient care.Article continues below