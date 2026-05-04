'Humans will do high-touch, empathetic, clinical judgment-type work, but AI will create the capacity right now': Google's future for healthcare has AI for both the clinician and the patient

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Healthcare needs a totally distinct approach to AI, Google says

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In an era of greater autonomy after years of experimenting with passive artificial intelligence, Google Cloud Global Director of Healthcare Aashima Gupta says it's no longer a question of adoption – it's a question of implementation.

Speaking in an exclusive interview at Google Cloud Next 2026, Gupta outlined how AI has rapidly embedded itself into clinical workflows – and not by top-down pressure. Instead, frontline demand has been a huge influence in how AI systems get delivered across the industry, with tools designed to reduce worker fatigue at the cause.

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