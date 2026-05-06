North Korean hackers target gamers with trojanized platform - here's what to look out for

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A game platform was compromised

Trojan
(Image credit: wk1003mike / Shutterstock)
  • North Korean APT37 (ScarCruft) gang compromised a Yanbian gaming platform to deliver the BirdCall backdoor
  • On Windows, it enabled data theft and command execution; on Android, it exfiltrated contacts, messages, media, and ambient audio
  • The malware is actively maintained, with Android versions still hosted, targeting ethnic Koreans and defectors in China

North Korean state-sponsored threat actors are apparently targeting their compatriots living in (or moving through) China with advanced Android backdoors across gaming platforms.

A report from security researchers ESET claims to have seen an advanced supply-chain attack that probably began in late