North Korean hackers target gamers with trojanized platform - here's what to look out for
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By Sead Fadilpašić published
A game platform was compromised
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- North Korean APT37 (ScarCruft) gang compromised a Yanbian gaming platform to deliver the BirdCall backdoor
- On Windows, it enabled data theft and command execution; on Android, it exfiltrated contacts, messages, media, and ambient audio
- The malware is actively maintained, with Android versions still hosted, targeting ethnic Koreans and defectors in China
North Korean state-sponsored threat actors are apparently targeting their compatriots living in (or moving through) China with advanced Android backdoors across gaming platforms.
A report from security researchers ESET claims to have seen an advanced supply-chain attack that probably began in late