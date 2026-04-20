Hidden virtual machines allow attackers to bypass endpoint security and remain undetected

Attackers used trusted virtualization tools and built-in software to disguise malicious activity

Sophos links campaigns using QEMU to ransomware deployment and long-term network access

Attackers are increasingly hiding malicious tools inside virtual machines to slip past security controls.

Sophos analysts say the approach relies on virtualization software that security systems often treat as legitimate activity.

In recent incidents, attackers used QEMU, an open-source machine emulator and virtualizer, to run hidden environments where malicious activity remained largely invisible to endpoint defenses and left minimal evidence on the host system.

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A growing evasion trend

Sophos notes that while the method is not new, it has gained traction again, with two active campaigns, tracked as STAC4713 and STAC3725, identified since the end of last year.

In the STAC4713 campaign, attackers created a scheduled task named TPMProfiler to launch a hidden QEMU virtual machine under system-level privileges.

The virtual machine used disguised disk images, first appearing as database files and later masquerading as dynamic link libraries.

Once launched, the virtual machine established reverse SSH tunnels that created covert remote access channels, allowingattackers to run tools and collect domain credentials without exposing activity to traditional security tools.