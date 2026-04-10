Lazarus and Kimsuky prove why infrastructure-level analysis is crucial for cybersecurity

North Korea runs one of the world’s most aggressive cyber operations. From billion-dollar cryptocurrency theft to high-profile supply chain compromises, its state-backed operators hammer security teams with a potent blend of espionage, financial crime and destructive campaigns.

The likes of Lazarus and Kimsuky sit at the center of the DPRK ecosystem. And they show no mercy — targeting anyone from startups to government organizations and critical IT infrastructure — in pursuit of revenue, intelligence, and strategic leverage.

Gerald Beuchelt Social Links Navigation Chief Information Security Officer at Acronis.

The constant pressure these groups apply has shaped how organizations defend themselves. To date, the playbook has been largely reactive and malware-centric.

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Blue teams focus efforts on dissecting payloads, reverse engineering samples and racing to detect the next variant. But new research into DPRK activity suggests defenders may be tracking the wrong signal.

In fact, one of the most reliable ways to track these actors is through the infrastructure they leave behind.

The blind spot in modern defense

Many organizations are investing heavily in endpoint protection and malware detection, which is essential for fending off imminent threats. However, far less attention is paid to infrastructure level telemetry.

It’s this deep analysis, which can highlight consistent operational behaviours, that many security teams are missing out on.