Now the Amazon Memorial Day sale is here, I've spotted a great business monitor deal. Right now, the Samsung 27in S30GD is $100 (was $150) - and if you just need a decent display for work at a great price, this is my recommendation.

• Shop Amazon's full Memorial Day sale

It may not have all the bells and whistles of larger-sized displays, but it's from Samsung, which I've always had good experiences with. So, for a reliable business monitor, I don't think you can go wrong here.

Samsung is on a bit of savings frenzy in this year's Memorial Day sales. I've discovered some big monitor deals that are perfect for business and creative professionals, which you'll find below too.