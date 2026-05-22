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Amazon Memorial Day sale: This sub-$100 Samsung business monitor deal is just the start — I've found screens for business and creative professionals with massive discounts

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Yes, you read that right - a Samsung business monitor for under $100

Two Samsung monitors on a purple background next to a TechRadar badge that reads &#039;Price Cut&#039;
(Image credit: Samsung // Future)
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Now the Amazon Memorial Day sale is here, I've spotted a great business monitor deal. Right now, the Samsung 27in S30GD is $100 (was $150) - and if you just need a decent display for work at a great price, this is my recommendation.

Shop Amazon's full Memorial Day sale

It may not have all the bells and whistles of larger-sized displays, but it's from Samsung, which I've always had good experiences with. So, for a reliable business monitor, I don't think you can go wrong here.

Samsung is on a bit of savings frenzy in this year's Memorial Day sales. I've discovered some big monitor deals that are perfect for business and creative professionals, which you'll find below too.

Top Memorial Day business monitor deal

Samsung 27in S30GD
Save $50
Samsung 27in S30GD: