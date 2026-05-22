Amazon Memorial Day sale: This sub-$100 Samsung business monitor deal is just the start — I've found screens for business and creative professionals with massive discounts
Deals
By Steve Clark published
Yes, you read that right - a Samsung business monitor for under $100
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Now the Amazon Memorial Day sale is here, I've spotted a great business monitor deal. Right now, the Samsung 27in S30GD is $100 (was $150) - and if you just need a decent display for work at a great price, this is my recommendation.
• Shop Amazon's full Memorial Day sale
It may not have all the bells and whistles of larger-sized displays, but it's from Samsung, which I've always had good experiences with. So, for a reliable business monitor, I don't think you can go wrong here.
Samsung is on a bit of savings frenzy in this year's Memorial Day sales. I've discovered some big monitor deals that are perfect for business and creative professionals, which you'll find below too.