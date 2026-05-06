Freshworks and Coinbase announce more than 1 in 10 jobs to go as companies replace workforce with AI technologies — tech company layoffs near 100K in 2026 alone

News
By published

More companies are blaming AI for layoffs

Two robotic faces in green and red indicating a good bot and a bad bot representing the positive and negative impacts of AI and chatbots.
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
  • More companies are laying off employees, with AI cited as a reason
  • Freshwords is reducing its headcount by 11%