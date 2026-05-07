'These findings aren’t isolated incidents': A shocking number of workers would be willing to sell out their company data for money
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By Craig Hale published
Companies need to respond better to insider threats, report warns
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- One-fifth of workers have actually sold company information for money
- Many also use company money for fraudulent activity
- Training isn't enough – protections need to be put in place
New research from Cifas aims to quantify insider threats by highlighting how normalized workplace fraud has become – including selling sensitive company data for money.
As many as one in five (18%) admit to having sold company login credentials for money, which could be the riskiest behavior observed by the company and proof that cyber protection against outsider attacks alone is no longer sufficient.
But selling company information isn't the only risk, with workers also likely to carry out other dodgy activity that could be costing companies cash and their security.