We need a cybersecurity curriculum taught by hackers

Opinion
By published

Cybersecurity skills do exist, just on the other side

A hand about to touch a phone. Superimposed on top of it is a pink triangle with exclamation mark inside it. Behind it is a computer display with code on it
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dark web forums are now hosting resumes. Not from seasoned criminals – now, from teenagers and recently laid-off tech professionals looking for work.

At the same time, the global cybersecurity workforce shortage remains dire. ISC2 estimates there’s a gap of 4.8 million cybersecurity professionals worldwide.

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