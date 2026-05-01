We need a cybersecurity curriculum taught by hackers
Opinion
By Daniel Spicer published
Cybersecurity skills do exist, just on the other side
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Dark web forums are now hosting resumes. Not from seasoned criminals – now, from teenagers and recently laid-off tech professionals looking for work.
At the same time, the global cybersecurity workforce shortage remains dire. ISC2 estimates there’s a gap of 4.8 million cybersecurity professionals worldwide.
The cybersecurity industry has spent years talking about a talent and skills shortage. Turns out the talent and skills exist. It's just being recruited by the other side.Article continues below