Strengthening cybersecurity in education through private sector partnership

Ransomware attacks against schools, colleges and universities increased by 23% year over year in the first half of 2025, according to a report from Comparitech.

This sharp rise underscores the reality that educational institutions are now among the most consistently targeted sectors by modern cyber threats.

Darren Guccione Social Links Navigation CEO & Co-Founder of Keeper Security.

Cybercriminals relentlessly target schools and students, disrupting learning environments, compromising sensitive data and even putting physical safety at risk.

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These incidents can expose student and staff schedules or locations, disable campus security systems or interfere with emergency communications relied on by administrators and first responders.

Since students are the primary users of educational technology, they often adopt new tools and platforms without adhering to cybersecurity best practices or before adequate protections are in place.

As cyber threats against schools continue to escalate, an important question emerges: What role should the private sector play?

Addressing today’s challenges requires more than awareness alone. It calls for collaboration that helps close knowledge gaps, deliver critical resources and strengthen cybersecurity education through partnerships with schools, communities and bipartisan organizations.

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Threats require boots on the ground

As AI-powered cyber threats increase and nation-state threats become more advanced, the stakes have never been higher. According to the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the U.S. education sector faces cyber attacks with near-daily frequency.

These incidents range from ransomware that locks administrators out of critical systems to phishing campaigns that harvest student credentials or deploy malware.

While schools are becoming more aware of the risks posed by AI and are experiencing new types of security incidents first-hand, many still lack the dedicated cybersecurity infra