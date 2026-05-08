Customer Education: Tech’s missing growth engine
Opinion
By Frances Kleven published
How customer education drives sustainable tech growth
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The technology market has never been more crowded. Every category, whether it’s cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity or enterprise software, is awash with vendors competing hard and pushing for growth.
At the same time, however, customers are operating under tighter budgets and higher expectations around return on investment.
Frances Kleven
Customer Experience Leader at LearnUpon.
From a sales perspective, it’s an environment where tech companies can no longer rely on passive enablement.