Customer Education: Tech’s missing growth engine

Opinion
By published

How customer education drives sustainable tech growth

Three office workers sitting together in front of a laptop in an office
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The technology market has never been more crowded. Every category, whether it’s cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity or enterprise software, is awash with vendors competing hard and pushing for growth.

At the same time, however, customers are operating under tighter budgets and higher expectations around return on investment.

Frances Kleven

Customer Experience Leader at LearnUpon.

From a sales perspective, it’s an environment where tech companies can no longer rely on passive enablement.

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