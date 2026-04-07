Why modern cyber conflict is partly a global skills challenge

Recent geopolitical conflict has highlighted an increasingly important reality for the cybersecurity industry: modern conflict now unfolds across both physical and digital domains.

Alongside traditional military operations, cyber activity, information campaigns, and digital disruption have become regular parts of geopolitical confrontation.

Matthew Lloyd Davies Social Links Navigation Principal Cyber Security Author, Pluralsight.

For organizations around the world, the lesson extends beyond any single conflict. Cyber operations tied to geopolitical tensions rarely remain confined to national borders.

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The IT infrastructure that powers global business - cloud platforms, telecoms networks, financial systems, and supply chains - is deeply interconnected. When instability happens in one region, the ripple effects can quickly reach organizations thousands of miles away.

This growing convergence between geopolitics and cybersecurity underscores a critical challenge: the global shortage of cyber and cloud skills needed to defend modern digital infrastructure.

Geopolitical tensions often trigger cyber activity

Periods of geopolitical instability have historically been accompanied by increased cyber activity. State-aligned threat groups, criminal networks, and politically motivated hacktivists frequently exploit moments of heightened tension to launch campaigns targeting governments, infrastructure providers, and private-sector organizations.

These operations vary widely in sophistication. Some involve advanced espionage or long-term infiltration carried out by highly capable threat actors. Others are less complex but still disruptive, such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, defacement campaigns, or the release of stolen data.

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Crucially, organizations do not need to be directly involved in a geopolitical dispute to feel the impact. Shared infrastructure, third-party suppliers, and cloud computing providers create indirect pathways through which cyber activity can spread globally.

This means cybersecurity teams m