The war in Iran is reaching cyberspace - here’s how to prepare

Since day one, the war between the United States and Iran has played out in cyberspace. Now, we’re seeing cyber warfare reaching U.S. healthcare companies, banks and other enterprises.

As in other recent geopolitical skirmishes, in this conflict cyber-attacks are playing a role far beyond passive espionage.

Organizations like RAND say both military and civilian organizations are susceptible to its damaging effects.

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But it’s critical to know that the biggest vulnerability usually isn’t the sophistication of attackers. Instead, it’s the lack of cybersecurity readiness among the organizations they target.

Ashu Savani Social Links Navigation Co-founder of TryHackMe.

The enterprise execution gap

Playbooks and plans may help us feel prepared, but where many organizations go wrong is assuming this kind of paperwork equates to true preparedness.

To respond effectively to a real attack, there’s a choreography that has to happen in cross-departmental coordination, high-stakes decision-making and leadership communications. Only in practicing the actual execution can organizations truly prepare, and attackers are counting on you not to.

To put it another way, if you're not already testing your teams in simulated cyber warfare scenarios, they're not going to be ready when the real attack strikes.