The human cost of cybersecurity and what we should do about it

Cybersecurity professionals love their work. That’s true, isn’t it?

Yes, to a point. A new survey of 501 UK CIOs, security analysts and IT professionals found 96% recommend cybersecurity as an industry to work in.

That’s a great approval rating for any industry. But the research also uncovered another, more uncomfortable reality. More than eight-in-ten (84%) cybersecurity professionals fear a serious breach or incident could cost them their job at any moment.

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Almost six-in-ten (59%) say their teams suffer from high levels of stress, and more than a third (34%) constantly worry a serious mistake by someone in their team could end their career.

Anna Webb Social Links Navigation Head of Global Security Operations, Kocho.

One response to these findings may be that a senior role in cybersecurity is inherently demanding. It is a fast-paced, high-pressure field, shaped by serious and often consequential threats.

High stress, some might argue, comes with the territory and is not for the faint of heart. Yet this underestimates the emotional and psychological impact on cybersecurity teams – not just in relation to major incidents, but also the day-to-day tasks that can grind down enthusiasm and job satisfaction.

In regulated sectors, individual accountability, onerous reporting deadlines and governance requirements impose a heavy load on security professionals. In 2023, for example, the Prudential Regulation Authority fined the former TSB Bank CIO £81,000 for failures to manage and supervise its IT migration program.

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Supported by small teams

Many cyber professionals work in small teams and are exposed to risks that are always hard to assess. They are expected to operate knowing a malicious actor could destroy their career, cripple the organization that employs them and put colleagues out of work.

Cyber incidents are often discussed in terms of financial and operational impact, but the human cost is frequently overlooked. The constant fear creates an environment where anxiety and burnout are never far away, even when incidents are outside an individual’s direct control.

Time to reassess support for security teams

Organizations need to think about how they support these critically important professionals and help alleviate the burdens technically and psychologically. Many are likely to have gone through bad experiences, leading to absences from work and prolonged underperformance. Without support, severe depression can be one of the consequences.