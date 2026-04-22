Default BitLocker configuration isn’t enough: Defending endpoints against physical attacks

Opinion
By published

Physical access attacks are no longer edge cases, they are a risk that organizations must actively plan for

Caution sign data unlocking hackers. Malicious software, virus and cybercrime, System warning hacked alert, cyberattack on online network, data breach, risk of website
(Image credit: sarayut Thaneerat/ via Getty Images)

Walk into any café, airport lounge, or hotel lobby and you’ll see the modern workplace in action. Business laptops open, meetings happening over video, documents being edited in real time. Work is no longer confined to the office.

This flexibility has delivered huge productivity benefits, but it has also increased one of the oldest but still underestimated threats in cybersecurity: physical access to a device.

Today, our laptops are at the center of everything we do, holding our most important work—from confidential documents and messages to credentials and sensitive data about our customers and employees. But that also makes them a prime target. Every day, thousands of laptops are lost or stolen—putting that data at risk.

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