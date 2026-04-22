Default BitLocker configuration isn’t enough: Defending endpoints against physical attacks

Walk into any café, airport lounge, or hotel lobby and you’ll see the modern workplace in action. Business laptops open, meetings happening over video, documents being edited in real time. Work is no longer confined to the office.

This flexibility has delivered huge productivity benefits, but it has also increased one of the oldest but still underestimated threats in cybersecurity: physical access to a device.

Today, our laptops are at the center of everything we do, holding our most important work—from confidential documents and messages to credentials and sensitive data about our customers and employees. But that also makes them a prime target. Every day, thousands of laptops are lost or stolen—putting that data at risk.

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