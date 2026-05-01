Cyber Essentials update could put your public sector contracts at risk

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Cyber Essentials v3.3 creates a new automatic fail rule

Malware attack virus alert , malicious software infection , cyber security awareness training to protect business
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From 27 April 2026, any organization that holds Cyber Essentials certification and has not switched on login verification across every cloud service it uses is looking at an automatic assessment failure.

Not a non-conformity to address gradually. Not a remediation point. An immediate fail with no second chance within that certification cycle.

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