Cyber Essentials update could put your public sector contracts at risk
Opinion
By Jonathan Krause published
Cyber Essentials v3.3 creates a new automatic fail rule
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From 27 April 2026, any organization that holds Cyber Essentials certification and has not switched on login verification across every cloud service it uses is looking at an automatic assessment failure.
Not a non-conformity to address gradually. Not a remediation point. An immediate fail with no second chance within that certification cycle.
Cyber Essentials is the UK government's flagship cybersecurity certification scheme, backed by the National Cyber Security Centre and administered by IASME. Around 50,000 organizations certify every year. For suppliers to central government handling sensitive data it is mandatory.Article continues below