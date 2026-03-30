Why October 1, 2026, could be the day SSL/TLS certificates 'break the Internet'

As SSL/TLS certificate lifespans shrink, IT departments must adapt to faster renewal cycles. This shift toward shorter lifecycles, driven by a need for better security, will soon create immense operational pressure.

We predict major internet instability on October 1, 2026, when expiring SSL certificates could begin disrupting global internet services.

This stark prediction is rooted in a fundamental policy shift already underway, an industry mandate driven by major browser vendors and formalized through the CA/Browser Forum.

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The first deadline in this transition is set for March 15, 2026, when the maximum allowed validity period for a public TLS certificate shrinks from its current 398 days to just 200 days.

This change requires organizations to renew their certificates twice as often, effectively doubling the renewal workload overnight.

Tim Callan Social Links Navigation Chief Compliance Officer, Sectigo.

For organizations that issue certificates in March 2026, their maximum 6-month (approx. 200-day) term will expire in early October 2026. On the week of October 1, 2026, we expect to see headlines about unexpected outages as the wave of these first short-lived certificates begin to expire.

While some Fortune 500 companies with robust IT teams and abundant resources may weather the storm and avoid disruption thanks to proper planning and implementation of automated certificate management tools, the story will be different for smaller organizations with less resources.

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These costly outages will not be isolated to a single company's main website; an expired certificate on an API, an internal service, or a third-party vendor’s system can cause revenue loss or compliance failures.

While organizations with skilled IT teams might resolve these issues within an hour, any small business relying on manual processes or