Why October 1, 2026, could be the day SSL/TLS certificates 'break the Internet'

Opinion
By published

Preparing for the 2026 shift to shorter certificate lifecycles

Transport Layer Security. Protocols provide secured communications. Secure Socket Layer. TLS SSL.
(Image credit: SHutterstock/Funtap)

As SSL/TLS certificate lifespans shrink, IT departments must adapt to faster renewal cycles. This shift toward shorter lifecycles, driven by a need for better security, will soon create immense operational pressure.

We predict major internet instability on October 1, 2026, when expiring SSL certificates could begin disrupting global internet services.

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Tim Callan

Chief Compliance Officer, Sectigo.

For organizations that issue certificates in March 2026, their maximum 6-month (approx. 200-day) term will expire in early October 2026. On the week of October 1, 2026, we expect to see headlines about unexpected outages as the wave of these first short-lived certificates begin to expire.

While some Fortune 500 companies with robust IT teams and abundant resources may weather the storm and avoid disruption thanks to proper planning and implementation of automated certificate management tools, the story will be different for smaller organizations with less resources.

These costly outages will not be isolated to a single company's main website; an expired certificate on an API, an internal service, or a third-party vendor’s system can cause revenue loss or compliance failures.

While organizations with skilled IT teams might resolve these issues within an hour, any small business relying on manual processes or