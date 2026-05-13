Why AI is making typography a boardroom conversation
Opinion
By Phil Garnham published
Typography as an enterprise strategy in the AI era
0
Join the conversation
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
There is a version of this story that writes itself.
Consider how AI tools have shaken up the creative process, streamlining repetitive and mundane tasks, accelerating production timelines, and empowering more people than ever before to visualize their ideas (if imprecisely).
These are fascinating developments. But the more interesting conversation is what these trends in creative operations now signal for leaders navigating AI, brand strategy and enterprise decisions.