Encryption breaking technology is now 20x cheaper and CEOs should be very worried
Opinion
By Garrison Buss published
The possibility can no longer be ignored
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Cryptography works because it is assumed that it is too computationally and economically expensive to be practical. That assumption sits underneath TLS, certificates, signed software, VPN services, and identity systems across enterprise networks.
When that cost drops far enough, the protection stops holding. That is why two recent back-to-back papers from researchers at Google and Caltech on quantum computing matters to security and business leaders everywhere.
Garrison Buss
Co-Founder and executive at QuSecure.
These recent research articles suggest that the resources required to break traditional cryptography used on the internet and with cryptocurrencies may now be materially lower than earlier estimates.Article continues below