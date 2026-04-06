'We want to raise awareness on this issue': Google warns quantum computers could break Bitcoin encryption much sooner than expected
New quantum estimates reveal Bitcoin encryption may be more vulnerable soon
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- Quantum resource estimates suggest encryption barriers may fall faster than expected
- Reduced qubit requirements bring theoretical attacks closer to practical reality
- Bitcoin’s cryptographic foundations face pressure from advancing quantum algorithm efficiency
Google researchers have revised expectations around the computational requirements needed to break widely used cryptographic systems protecting cryptocurrencies.
The company’s latest whitepaper claims a future quantum machine could solve the elliptic curve discrete logarithm problem using significantly fewer resources than previously assumed.
Earlier estimates suggested millions of qubits would be required to break encryption schemes such as secp256k1, which underpins Bitcoin security.Article continues below
New quantum findings reduce crypto security timelines
The new findings indicate fewer than 500,000 physical qubits could be sufficient, representing a substantial reduction in expected hardware requirements.
The research outlines two quantum circuit designs capable of executing Shor’s algorithm, requiring under 1,500 logical qubits and tens of millions of quantum gate operations.
Under standard assumptions about hardware performance, these computations could be completed within minutes on a sufficiently advanced system.
This marks a continuation of incremental improvements in quantum algorithm efficiency, rather than a sudden breakthrough in hardware capabilities.