Tuta announced a closed beta for quantum-safe cloud storage

Google and Microsoft have not committed to quantum-resistant timelines yet

Conventional encryption could be broken by large-scale quantum computers

While Google and Microsoft have not yet announced quantum-resistant encryption for their cloud storage services, a German email provider is launching exactly that.

Tuta, known for its encrypted email platform, has announced a closed beta for Tuta Drive, a cloud storage solution built with quantum-safe cryptography.

Starting April 16, selected users will get early access to test the service, which encrypts all files end-to-end using a hybrid protocol of traditional and quantum-resistant algorithms.

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Why quantum resistance matters for your files

Conventional encryption used by Google Drive and OneDrive could eventually be broken by large-scale quantum computers.

While those machines do not exist yet, files stored today could be harvested and decrypted years later when the technology matures.

Tuta's approach uses zero-knowledge architecture, meaning the company itself cannot decrypt user files or share them with third parties.

All data is hosted in Germany under strict data protection laws, adding another layer of privacy protection.