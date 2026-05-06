'Younger job‑seekers aren't being careless, they're under pressure': LinkedIn study flags risks facing younger job-hunters today

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Job applications are being mixed with scams

LinkedIn app on an iPhone
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Primakov)
  • Scammers are targeting job applicants, and younger workers are most at risk
  • Despite awareness, LinkedIn says younger workers are just desperate for a job
  • Most attacks move away from trusted platforms to personal messaging apps

New LinkedIn data has claimed Gen Z workers are more vulnerable to job scams despite increasing awareness – around one in three (32%) admit ignoring scam warning signs because of how rare it's becoming to be able to find a suitable job.

As a result, 40% of Gen Z workers have fallen for a job scam, compared with just 27% of older Gen X workers.

All in all, around three-quarters (72%) of applicants now stop to consider job post legitimacy before applying and over half (57%) are more suspicious than they were a year ago.

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