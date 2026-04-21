Microsoft issues warning over Teams helpdesk impersonation attacks – hackers are 'blending into routine IT support activity' by abusing remote assistance access
Crooks are impersonating IT and reaching out via Teams
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- Microsoft warns Teams users of scammers abusing cross‑tenant chat feature
- Attackers impersonate IT staff, trick victims into granting remote access via Quick Assist
- Once inside, they use trusted tools to move laterally, install Rclone, and exfiltrate sensitive company data
Microsoft has warned Teams users about fraudsters using the platform to access their corporate networks, deploy malicious code, and steal sensitive data.
In a new in-depth security advisory published last weekend, Microsoft said it spotted scammers using the cross-tennant feature to initiate a chat even though they are not part of the victim’s organization.
They impersonate IT or help desk staff, and try to convince their victims to grant them remote access to their computers using legitimate tools like Quick Assist.Article continues below