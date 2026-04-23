Attackers now call helpdesks instead of sending phishing emails to breach networks

Impostors pose as executives to manipulate support teams into resetting MFA settings

Personal details scraped from LinkedIn make the deception more convincing for callers

Attackers are no longer trying to break into corporate networks through email phishing or malware, and are now targeting IT helpdesks through direct and bizarre phone calls.

These calls come from impostors posing as executives or staff, attempting to manipulate support teams into resetting multi-factor authentication settings or enrolling new authenticator devices.

To make the deception more convincing, the callers rely on personal details scraped from platforms like LinkedIn, company websites, and prior breach data.

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The deception behind seemingly legitimate requests

They often invent urgent situations, claiming to be traveling internationally and demanding immediate access to locked accounts, including multi-factor authentication resets.

In some cases, the same attacker places repeated bizarre calls, changing their voice or identity each time to improve their chances of success.

Meanwhile, the real executive remains at their desk, completely unaware that someone is actively impersonating them.

This is not just account takeover — it is identity theft in real time, executed over the phone.