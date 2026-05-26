007 First Light features a cameo of TikTok star Khaby Lame

IO Interactive scanned the internet celebrity, and he can be found in-game

Lame went viral a few years ago for his reaction videos and is the most-followed user on TikTok

IO Interactive has confirmed that 007 First Light features an easter egg appearance for an internet celebrity who went viral a few years ago, a pretty decent indication of just how long the game has been in development.

In a new X/Twitter post, the studio shared that social media influencer and most-followed TikTok user Khaby Lame, who went viral for his comedic reaction videos in which he silently gestures to obvious answers, can be found in the game.

"You will meet a familiar face in Vietnam," IOI said. "Khaby Lame joins the cast of 007 First Light and is part of a globetrotting adventure".

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In the clip, James Bond can be seen asking Lame's in-game self for directions while standing next to a sign. Lame silently gestures to it, like he does in his original reaction videos, before Bond continues on his way.

You will meet a familiar face in Vietnam. Khaby Lame joins the cast of 007 First Light and is part of a globetrotting adventure as James Bond sets out to #EarnTheNumber.Pre-order now and get a Free Deluxe Edition Upgrade.https://t.co/TYuWmcA0nA@KhabyLame #007FirstLight… pic.twitter.com/j4bONVhvmxMay 25, 2026

Khaby Lame's slapstick videos went viral a few years ago, which many fans believe could be a clear sign of when the cameo was developed.

"So Khaby Lame is a part of the James Bond family now," one fan said on Reddit, while another wrote, "You can really tell how long a game has been in development based on the jokes or cameos the devs have put in them. Like with this, and with that breakdancing Gestral in Clair Obscur."

"We worked closely with Khaby to get him scanned and design his outfit for this re-imagined origin story! Share a screenshot when you encounter him in-game with us," IOI added.

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The TikTok star was also featured in Fortnite's Battle Pass in 2023. Earlier this year, he licensed his likeness to be reproduced by AI in a deal worth $975 million.

007 First Light launches on May 27, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. The Nintendo Switch 2 version has been delayed and will launch sometime this summer.