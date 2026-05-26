Logitech unveils new Signature Comfort Plus mouse and keyboard series

New equipment features built-in cushioning for comfier all-day usage

Also includes new AI tools, customizations and more

Logitech has unveiled a new flagship mouse and keyboard with an addition so simple you almost can't believe it's never been done before - a cushion.

The company has unveiled the Logitech Signature Comfort Plus mouse and keyboard, its latest addition for home and work, offering extra comfort and efficiency on the tasks that matter most.

Available from June 2026 in graphite, off-white, and black, the Signature Comfort Plus palm cushion mouse is on sale for $49.99, with a combo including the keyboard osting $109.99 respectively.

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Logitech says its new release looks to offer hybrid workers a smoother experience when transitioning between home and office locations, noting that now the two are often located in the same place, the last thing users need is technology complicating life further.

More comfortable technology has always been a keen consideration for business users, with reports of RSI and other conditions soaring in recent years.

To combat this, Logitech has developed the Logitech Signature Comfort Plus series - including its first mouse with a built-in palm cushion.

Situated at the base of the mouse, the company says its cushion has a sculpted shape to naturally fit your hand, alongside rubber side grips and a thumb support area which all makes the device a lot more pleasant to use.

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This goes alongside its existing customizable AI tools, allowing users to map specific functions to the mouse's side buttons and haptic feedback functions.

Logitech also says the mouse will work with nearly any OS around today, and can switch between up to three devices instantly, with no need to connect via a dongle.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech has released embedded cushion keyboards before (I'm currently using one right now), but its new edition comes with a few extra perks and tweaks to make it even more comfortable to use.

This includes a new curved design to allow for a more natural typing position, adjustable tilt legs to customize the angle of typing, and a dual-foam palm rest for improved comfort.

The keyboard also features a dedicated AI key for fast access to your tool of choice, as well as dedicated video chat keys to quickly launch and edit conferencing tools, alongside new smart actions to automate actions with a single click or keystroke.

Logitech has also continued its bid to use recyclable materials throughout, with the Comfort Plus plastic components containing between 49% and 77% certified post-consumer recycled plastic, and are designed for long battery life, reducing the frequency of battery changes.

“People now spend long, full days at their desks, constantly moving between tasks, screens, and personal moments,” said Art O'Gnimh, General Manager of Mice & Keyboard Solutions Group at Logitech.

“These are tools that don’t ask for attention, they give it back, removing small distractions and adding comfort so everything feels smoother and more effortless.”

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