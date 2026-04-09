007 First Light has been delayed for the Nintendo Switch 2

IOI says the game will now launch "later this summer"

The PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions are still on track for its May 27 release

IO Interactive has announced that the Nintendo Switch 2 version of 007 First Light has been delayed to this summer (northern hemisphere summer, that is).

In a new social media post, the developer confirmed that while the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions are still on track to launch next month on May 27, Switch 2 users will have to wait a little longer to play.

"007 First Light comes to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on May 27th, 2026, and Nintendo Switch 2 later this summer," IOI said. "We're excited to see players discovering James Bond's reimagined origin story, and we are looking forward to bringing you the best game experience possible across all platforms."

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