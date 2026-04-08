Sony is reportedly testing a subtle PS5 UI update — 'Welcome back PS4'

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A small tweak

A PS5 controller held up in front of a TV screen
Är du ute efter en ny skärm till din PS5? Här är våra favoriter just nu. (Image credit: Shutterstock / Girts Ragelis)
  • A PlayStation 5 UI update is seemingly being tested
  • A Reddit user noticed a subtle change to their console's interface and posted a photo
  • The changes should make it easier to access the PS Plus and PS Store pages

Sony is reportedly testing a new PlayStation 5 home screen UI that subtly rearranges a few important elements of the interface.

A user of the r/PlayStation subreddit posted a photo showing off what seems to be a new look for the console. It might be hard to see what's different at first glance, as all of the obvious changes are located at the very top of the screen.

New Playstation Home Screen UI from r/playstation

Rather than the usual games and media tabs, there's a row of icons including new homes for the PS Plus and PS Store tabs. As the row is controlled by your controller's shoulder buttons, this would presumably make it a little quicker to access either.

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