Sony is reportedly testing a subtle PS5 UI update — 'Welcome back PS4'
A small tweak
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- A PlayStation 5 UI update is seemingly being tested
- A Reddit user noticed a subtle change to their console's interface and posted a photo
- The changes should make it easier to access the PS Plus and PS Store pages
Sony is reportedly testing a new PlayStation 5 home screen UI that subtly rearranges a few important elements of the interface.
A user of the r/PlayStation subreddit posted a photo showing off what seems to be a new look for the console. It might be hard to see what's different at first glance, as all of the obvious changes are located at the very top of the screen.
New Playstation Home Screen UI from r/playstation
Rather than the usual games and media tabs, there's a row of icons including new homes for the PS Plus and PS Store tabs. As the row is controlled by your controller's shoulder buttons, this would presumably make it a little quicker to access either.Article continues below