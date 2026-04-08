Is this what playing on PS6 will be like? Cyberpunk 2077 finally has a dedicated PS5 Pro patch and it's the best looking console version to date

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Cyberpunk 2077 is stunning on PS5 Pro

The Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 Pro version with enhanced ray-traced reflections on a damp street.
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 finally has a PlayStation 5 Pro version
  • It includes loads of high-end graphics options, including new ray-tracing tech
  • It is intended to "make the most of the PS5 Pro’s cutting-edge technology" says the developer

Developer CD Projekt Red has finally released a dedicated PlayStation 5 Pro update for its blockbuster role-playing game (RPG) Cyberpunk 2077.

It's free for owners of the game playing on Sony's most powerful console and, according to global art director Kuba Knapik, is intended to "make the most of the PS5 Pro’s cutting-edge technology."

As detailed in the official PlayStation Blog post, major enhancements such as new lighting technology that introduces upgraded ray-traced lighting, shadows, and reflections bring the game's world to life like never before.

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