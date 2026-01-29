Sony is encouraging PS4 users to upgrade to PS5 via console messages

A new analyst report suggests that Sony wants to extend the PS5 lifecycle to retain its current playerbase

It's also suggested that the PS6 won't arrive until after 2028

Sony is sending messages to PlayStation users still using their PS4, suggesting that they finally switch to the current-generation PS5, and it could be tied to a PS6 launch delay.

As PushSquare reports, PS4 owners are now receiving messages from Sony, encouraging them to upgrade to a PS5, along with a QR code that takes them to PlayStation's official website, where more information about pricing and deals can be found.

"Whether you’re catching up with hits from 2025 like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, ARC Raiders, and Ghost of Yotei or getting ready for the most anticipated games of 2026, including SAROS, 007 First Light, Nioh 3, and so much more, now’s the perfect time to upgrade your PS5 console," the message reads.

Notably, all these games are only available on PS5 and other current-gen hardware, so it sounds like Sony is persuading players to finally take the plunge.

However, a new analyst report may have shed some light on the situation.

According to a recent Sandstone Insights Japan report published by senior analyst at MST, David Gibson, Sony may push the launch of the PS6 to after 2028 in order to extend the PS5's lifecycle (via IGN).

The report notes that Sony’s earnings for the third quarter are expected to exceed previous predictions, with first and third-party titles continuing to drive sales, and game and network services, including PSN subscriptions, are expected to remain strong.

In addition, Q3 sales for Sony are forecasted for around 1.8 trillion yen total (approx. $11.6 billion), with operating income at 160 billion yen (approx. $1 billion).

With the PS5 hardware and software continuing to push big numbers, it's suggested that Sony will want to expand the life of the console, therefore delaying the launch of the PS6.

"Sony expects the PS5 lifecycle to be longer than that of previous console generations," Gibson stated, adding that the PS6's launch likely won't occur until after 2028.

Gibson also suggested that Sony is more focused on retaining existing PS5 users over boosting console sales, as well as noting that PSN services and active PS5 users are at an all-time high.

"PS5 user activity continues to set all-time record highs according to usage data," Gibson said. "Sony is focusing more on retaining active users than expanding hardware sales."

The tech and games industry has suffered price hikes over the past year or so; an issue we've seen recently is due to memory shortages and the ongoing rise in tariffs.

For now, it seems like PS5 consoles aren't going to be hit with another price increase like last August, although Gibson believes it could happen eventually.

Gibson explained that "rising memory prices will not impact short-term performance thanks to Sony’s existing inventory", but said the increased memory costs could affect the company in the fiscal year, adding, "Sony might pass future cost increases onto consumers."

