Sony has announced a new program called The Playerbase

The initiative is designed to give fans the opportunity to be scanned into a PlayStation Studios game

The Playerbase will kick off with Gran Turismo 7, but will expand soon

Sony has announced The Playerbase, a new initiative offering devoted PlayStation fans the chance to be scanned into a PlayStation Studios game.

The company shared the news in a new PlayStation Blog post, describing the initiative as a "unique opportunity for PlayStation’s biggest fans to step into some of the biggest game worlds by having their likeness scanned and appear within a PlayStation game."

"For over 30 years, we’ve continued to look for ways to celebrate our gaming community, which has a vital role in PlayStation’s history and future. Today, we’re excited to offer an opportunity to bring some of our devoted PlayStation fans even closer to the PlayStation experience," said Isabelle Tomatis, vice president, global marketing, Sony Interactive Entertainment.

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The Playerbase will start with Gran Turismo 7, but will eventually expand and include fans in additional PlayStation Studios titles "in the near future", which could mean other games included in flagship franchises like