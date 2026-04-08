'Has the Wi-Fi industry been solving the wrong problem?' A team of former Bell Labs and Nokia engineers wants to make your router 10x better thanks to a unique chip
Wi-Fi 7 is obsessed with peak speed, while your kitchen still gets no signal
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- Full signal strength often fails to reflect actual usable internet performance
- Wi-Fi development has prioritized peak throughput over consistent real-world reliability
- Performance drops across rooms remain common in typical home network environments
Many home internet users encounter a familiar situation where devices display full signal strength while applications struggle to load content reliably.
This gap between visible connectivity indicators and actual usability has become a recurring issue across residential environments.
New findings from WavKong’s engineering team claim this inconsistency reflects a deeper limitation in how wireless performance has been measured and improved over time.Article continues below
Rethinking what Wi-Fi improvements actually mean
Over the past decade, wireless development has largely focused on increasing peak throughput under controlled conditions.
Standards such as Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 have extended theoretical speeds and introduced more advanced configurations.
However, these gains often depend on short distances and minimal interference, conditions that rarely reflect typical household layouts.
In practical settings, users report declining speeds across rooms, inconsistent latency, and unreliable connections despite strong signal indicators.