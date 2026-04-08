'A more secure, scalable platform that runs on modern infrastructure and supports AI-native workflows': Why Cloudflare's new EmDash is the "spiritual successor" to WordPress
Our exclusive interview with Matt Taylor, Senior Product Manager at Cloudflare
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Cloudflare’s recent launch of EmDash marks one of the most ambitious attempts in years to rethink the foundations of content management on the web.
WordPress has dominated the space for nearly a quarter of a century, powering over 40% of all websites and allowing millions of people and businesses to publish content online. Its success helped democratize publishing, but its architecture — first introduced 24 years ago — was designed for a very different era of the internet.
Today’s web is shaped by serverless infrastructure, distributed computing, and increasingly by AI-driven workflows, and many of WordPress’s core assumptions no longer reflect that reality.Article continues below