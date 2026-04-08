Cloudflare’s recent launch of EmDash marks one of the most ambitious attempts in years to rethink the foundations of content management on the web.

WordPress has dominated the space for nearly a quarter of a century, powering over 40% of all websites and allowing millions of people and businesses to publish content online. Its success helped democratize publishing, but its architecture — first introduced 24 years ago — was designed for a very different era of the internet.

Today’s web is shaped by serverless infrastructure, distributed computing, and increasingly by AI-driven workflows, and many of WordPress’s core assumptions no longer reflect that reality.

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