Boost internet speeds from $87 with 6 super-fast TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 router deals in Amazon's early Spring Sale
From compact single-router upgrades to advanced whole-home mesh systems, Amazon's Spring Prime Day sale has a wealth of Wi-Fi router deals
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If your Wi-Fi is patchy or slow, it's time to think about upgrading your home or office network to Wi-Fi 7. The good news is I've found some early Amazon Spring Prime Day deals with several TP-Link routers and mesh systems discounted.
So, right now, there are discounts on the Archer BE400, now $150 (was $180) and the Archer BE600 now $200 (was $250) for busy households or small offices with multiple users.
There's also a discount on the entry-level Archer BE230, now $87 (was $120), ideal for smaller homes, apartments, or home office setups
For larger homes, shared workspaces, or multi-room offices, mesh systems such as the Deco BE23 is now $200 (was $250) and Deco BE25 is also $200 (was $250). These provide seamless whole-area coverage with AI-driven roaming.
Meanwhile, at the top end, the premium Deco 7 Pro system is down to $600 (was $700), built for large homes and professional environments that demand consistent, high-speed connectivity.
Check out the full details below, with these Amazon Wi-Fi router deals covering everything from compact entry-level routers to powerful whole-home mesh systems built for demanding multi-device environments.
Today's best TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 deals
This Wi-Fi 7 router delivers fast dual-band speeds with multi-gig ports and a quad-core processor for smooth streaming and gaming. With EasyMesh support, advanced security features, and strong coverage for multiple devices, it provides reliable, future-ready connectivity.
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The TP-Link BE400 Wi-Fi 7 router delivers fast dual-band performance with dual 2.5Gbps ports and a quad-core processor for responsive networking. With coverage up to 2,400 sq. ft., EasyMesh compatibility, and built-in security features, it supports reliable connections across multiple devices.
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This Wi-Fi 7 router delivers tri-band speeds with 10G and multiple 2.5G ports for high-performance networking. With coverage for up to 2,600 sq. ft. and support for many devices, it enables smooth streaming, gaming, and smart home connectivity while advanced security features help protect connected networks.
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This mesh Wi-Fi 7 system delivers dual-band speeds up to 3.6Gbps with seamless coverage across large homes. It offers dual 2.5G ports, AI-driven roaming, and strong device support.
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This Wi-Fi 7 mesh system delivers dual-band speeds up to 5Gbps with reliable coverage across large homes. Featuring dual 2.5G ports, AI-driven roaming, and support for over 150 devices, it provides stable connectivity, strong security, and solid performance.