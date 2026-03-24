If your Wi-Fi is patchy or slow, it's time to think about upgrading your home or office network to Wi-Fi 7. The good news is I've found some early Amazon Spring Prime Day deals with several TP-Link routers and mesh systems discounted.

So, right now, there are discounts on the Archer BE400, now $150 (was $180) and the Archer BE600 now $200 (was $250) for busy households or small offices with multiple users.

There's also a discount on the entry-level Archer BE230, now $87 (was $120), ideal for smaller homes, apartments, or home office setups

For larger homes, shared workspaces, or multi-room offices, mesh systems such as the Deco BE23 is now $200 (was $250) and Deco BE25 is also $200 (was $250). These provide seamless whole-area coverage with AI-driven roaming.

Meanwhile, at the top end, the premium Deco 7 Pro system is down to $600 (was $700), built for large homes and professional environments that demand consistent, high-speed connectivity.

Check out the full details below, with these Amazon Wi-Fi router deals covering everything from compact entry-level routers to powerful whole-home mesh systems built for demanding multi-device environments.

Today's best TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 deals