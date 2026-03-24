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Boost internet speeds from $87 with 6 super-fast TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 router deals in Amazon's early Spring Sale

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From compact single-router upgrades to advanced whole-home mesh systems, Amazon's Spring Prime Day sale has a wealth of Wi-Fi router deals

TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 routers
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If your Wi-Fi is patchy or slow, it's time to think about upgrading your home or office network to Wi-Fi 7. The good news is I've found some early Amazon Spring Prime Day deals with several TP-Link routers and mesh systems discounted.

So, right now, there are discounts on the Archer BE400, now $150 (was $180) and the Archer BE600 now $200 (was $250) for busy households or small offices with multiple users.

Today's best TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 deals

TP-Link Archer BE230 (BE3600) Wi-Fi 7 router
Save $33
TP-Link Archer BE230 (BE3600) Wi-Fi 7 router: was $120 now $87 at Amazon

This Wi-Fi 7 router delivers fast dual-band speeds with multi-gig ports and a quad-core processor for smooth streaming and gaming. With EasyMesh support, advanced security features, and strong coverage for multiple devices, it provides reliable, future-ready connectivity.

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TP-Link Archer BE400 (BE6500) Wi-Fi 7 router
Save $30
TP-Link Archer BE400 (BE6500) Wi-Fi 7 router: was $180 now $150 at Amazon

The TP-Link BE400 Wi-Fi 7 router delivers fast dual-band performance with dual 2.5Gbps ports and a quad-core processor for responsive networking. With coverage up to 2,400 sq. ft., EasyMesh compatibility, and built-in security features, it supports reliable connections across multiple devices.

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TP-Link Archer BE600 (BE9700) Wi-Fi 7 router
Save $50
TP-Link Archer BE600 (BE9700) Wi-Fi 7 router: was $250 now $200 at Amazon

This Wi-Fi 7 router delivers tri-band speeds with 10G and multiple 2.5G ports for high-performance networking. With coverage for up to 2,600 sq. ft. and support for many devices, it enables smooth streaming, gaming, and smart home connectivity while advanced security features help protect connected networks.

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TP-Link Deco BE23 (BE3600) Wi-Fi 7 mesh system
TP-Link Deco BE23 (BE3600) Wi-Fi 7 mesh system: was $250 now $200 at Amazon

This mesh Wi-Fi 7 system delivers dual-band speeds up to 3.6Gbps with seamless coverage across large homes. It offers dual 2.5G ports, AI-driven roaming, and strong device support.

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TP-Link Deco BE25 (BE5000) Wi-Fi 7 mesh system
Save $50
TP-Link Deco BE25 (BE5000) Wi-Fi 7 mesh system: was $250 now $200 at Amazon

This Wi-Fi 7 mesh system delivers dual-band speeds up to 5Gbps with reliable coverage across large homes. Featuring dual 2.5G ports, AI-driven roaming, and support for over 150 devices, it provides stable connectivity, strong security, and solid performance.

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TP-Link Deco 7 Pro (BE14000) Wi-Fi 7 mesh system
TP-Link Deco 7 Pro (BE14000) Wi-Fi 7 mesh system: