Supercharge your home network for under $33 — Amazon's early Prime Day deal could be the smartest upgrade you'll make all year
Ugreen's 2.5Gb switch promises faster file transfers, smoother streaming, and reduced network bottlenecks
Slow network transfers can be frustrating when you've invested in a fast NAS, upgraded your PC, or have multi-gig internet. In many cases, the bottleneck isn't your storage or internet connection, it's the network hardware connecting everything together.
As part of the early Prime Day sale, Ugreen's 5-Port 2.5Gb Ethernet Switch is currently $33 (was $40) at Amazon. The discount isn't massive, but it is an inexpensive way to unlock faster transfer speeds across multiple devices.
A 2.5Gb Ethernet switch removes that limitation by allowing compatible devices to communicate at up to 2.5 times the speed of standard Gigabit networking. For NAS users, creators, home offices, and anyone regularly moving large files, the difference can be massive.
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Today's top network switch deal
This compact unmanaged switch features five 2.5Gb Ethernet ports, delivering faster transfers for NAS devices, PCs, and consoles. Plug-and-play operation, backward compatibility with older networking standards, fanless silent cooling, and a 25Gbps switching capacity make it an excellent home network upgrade.