Supercharge your home network for under $33 — Amazon's early Prime Day deal could be the smartest upgrade you'll make all year

Slow network transfers can be frustrating when you've invested in a fast NAS, upgraded your PC, or have multi-gig internet. In many cases, the bottleneck isn't your storage or internet connection, it's the network hardware connecting everything together.

As part of the early Prime Day sale, Ugreen's 5-Port 2.5Gb Ethernet Switch is currently $33 (was $40) at Amazon. The discount isn't massive, but it is an inexpensive way to unlock faster transfer speeds across multiple devices.

A 2.5Gb Ethernet switch removes that limitation by allowing compatible devices to communicate at up to 2.5 times the speed of standard Gigabit networking. For NAS users, creators, home offices, and anyone regularly moving large files, the difference can be massive.

• See all early Prime Day deals at Amazon

Today's top network switch deal