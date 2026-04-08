Rowhammer attacks now extend beyond CPUs into high-performance GPUs

GPU memory manipulation enables direct access to CPU memory systems

New attacks achieve full system compromise through controlled bit flips

Rowhammer has been a known issue on CPU-facing DRAM for more than a decade, but the same weaknesses now apply to high-performance GPUs with potentially similar consequences.

The attacks show that an attacker can induce bit flips on the GPU to gain arbitrary read and write access to all of the CPU's memory.

Three research teams, working independently, revealed that Nvidia's Ampere generation cards, including the RTX 3060 and RTX 6000 models, are vulnerable to these attacks.

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What the new attacks actually do

“Our work shows that Rowhammer, which is well-studied on CPUs, is a serious threat on GPUs as well,” said Andrew Kwong, co-author of one of the papers.

“With our work, we… show how an attacker can induce bit flips on the GPU to gain arbitrary read and write access to all of the CPU’s memory, resulting in complete compromise of the machine.”

The first attack, called GDDRHammer, induces an average of 129 bit flips per memory bank on the RTX 6000.

This represents a 64-fold increase compared to previous GPU Rowhammer attempts documented last year.