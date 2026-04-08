Storm-1175 rapidly moves from access to ransomware deployment

Exploits zero-days and n-days across multiple products

Targets healthcare, finance, education, and professional services

Chinese-speaking hacking collective Storm-1175 is moving fast, going from initial access to full system compromise and data exfiltration in weeks, and sometimes in less than 24 hours, experts have warned.

A new report from Microsoft claims the group was seen leveraging multiple flaws, both zero-days and n-days, in their activities. In some cases, they would even chain various flaws together for better outcomes.

As per the report, Storm-1175 is not a state-sponsored actor, but rather a standalone group interested in profit. They are targeting primarily healthcare organizations, education firms, professional services providers, and companies in the finance sector. Victims are mostly located in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia.

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