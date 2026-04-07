'Stolen session cookies render MFA irrelevant': How $900-per-month turnkey malware is putting enterprise-grade account hijacking in the hands of rookie hackers
Storm allows hackers to restore sessions and steal sensitive data
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- Storm enables session hijacking that bypasses passwords and multi-factor authentication
- Attackers can restore stolen sessions remotely without triggering standard security alerts
- Malware operates server-side to process encrypted browser credentials for stealthy exploitation
A new strain of infostealer malware dubbed Storm is changing how account compromise works, experts have warned.
New findings from Varonis Threat Labs have outlined how this strain moves away from passwords and focuses on session cookies that keep users logged in.
These cookies allow attackers to bypass login steps entirely, including multi-factor authentication, which traditionally acts as a second layer of protection.Article continues below
Session hijacking replaces passwords
Once a session is stolen, the attacker can access accounts as if they were the legitimate user without triggering standard authentication checks.
Storm collects browser data, including saved credentials, session cookies, autofill entries, and authentication tokens, and handles both Chromium- and Gecko-based browsers on the server side, including Firefox, Waterfox, and Pale Moon, giving it broader coverage than rivals like StealC V2.
Unlike older tools, it avoids decrypting